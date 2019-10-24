Clear

Merit board to discuss Terre Haute firefighter arrested on child molesting charges at Thursday meeting

The Terre Haute city attorney denied our request to see public documents to learn more on his merit board case. We were told to resubmit our request after the merit board's decision.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rodger Plunkett II will be discussed at a Thursday evening Terre Haute Fire Merit Board meeting.

Prosecutors filed child molestation charges against Plunkett in early September.

Plunkett, a firefighter with the Terre Haute Fire Department was suspended by fire chief Jeff Fisher after he was arrested.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE'S FIRE CHIEF IS DEEPLY UNSETTLED BUT REASSURES PUBLIC AFTER FIREFIGHTER CHARGED WITH MOLESTATION

Fisher says he wants Plunkett fired.

Fisher says he's not sure if a decision will be made during the Thursday meeting.

Plunkett was accused of molesting the two girls between 1998 and 2005. A person close to Plunkett told police he had been sending her animated digital images, including child pornography, to her phone for months.

She also told police she found child pornography on old hard drives he left in the house and carried a hard drive with him everywhere, that she suspects also had child pornography on it.

She went on to say he tried to talk her into including children in their sex life.

