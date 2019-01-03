Guest speaker tells local Young Leaders how they can take control of their lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Are you making decisions that provide the best purpose for your life?

If you answered no...we have something that may help.

Meredith Williams, an assistant professor of business spoke with the Terre Haute Young Leaders about taking control of your life.

The meeting was held Thursday afternoon at Clabber Girl.

As an exercise, Williams asked that everyone create a personal mission statement.

Her goal is to help people reflect and take action by following the statement.

She also wants to help you find your mission in life.

She asks when you reflect 50 years later, what do you want people to say about you?

At one point in her life, Williams personally struggled with these questions.

Williams said that it is important that we take time from our busy lives.

She said she hopes that by speaking to the young leaders, they can learn both from her successes and failures.

The Terre Haute Young Leaders meet every Thursday.

To learn more, click here.