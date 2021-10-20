Mentors needed to help veterans in the criminal justice system

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Veterans Court is looking for volunteers to be mentors for veterans.

The mentors will be there to help veterans navigate the system and provide resources that they might need.

Vigo County Veterans Court is designed to specifically be able to provide everything that Veterans need.

The judge with the court tells us they believe mentors help veterans in ways they wouldn't receive otherwise.

"Our goal is to not leave any vet behind. Our goal is to restore them to the mission and purpose and dignity that they had before they found themselves in the criminal justice system," Judge John Roach said.

Check out this link if you'd like to become a mentor.