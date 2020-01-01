Mentors needed in goal to make 2020 'bigger' for local youth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley hopes you'll join in making 2020 'bigger' by giving your time to help change a child's life.

There are currently 25 boys on the wait list for a big. Big Brothers Big Sisters also hopes to bring in new littles, as there are eight female mentors looking for little sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley is also planning events for the annual Bowl for Kids' Sake campaign. Vigo County & Clay County: COLLEGE NIGHT: Thursday, February 20th at Terre Haute Bowling Center Session Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY NIGHT ONE: Friday, February 21st at Terre Haute Bowling Center Session Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY NIGHT TWO: Friday, February 28th at Terre Haute Bowling Center Session Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sullivan County: SHAMROCK BOWL PARTY: Friday, March 13th at Patrick’s Restaurant & Bowl Session One: 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Session Two: 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For information about fundraising requirements and signing up, visit the group's website.

The volunteer commitment requirement is just four hours per month. Youth advocates hope community members will make volunteering a New Year's resolution and give their time to hope change young lives.

In April of 2019, the organization made a goal to make 60 community matches in six months. That goal was not met, but there were 26 matches.

For information about volunteering or enrolling in the program, contact the group. The BBBS Coordinator, Emily Freeman, can be reached by email (efreeman@casyonline.org) or phone (812-232-3952, ext. 52).