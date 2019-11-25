Mentor Monday: Trentin and Tucker's search for their Bigs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - During the holiday season, most kids are thinking about that big Thanksgiving meal or working on their list for Santa.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta caught up with a couple of brothers that have their minds on something different.

They are looking for someone that will give them the gift of time and attention.

Click play on the video to meet 12-year-old Trentin and eight-year-old Tucker. They are looking for their 'Bigs' in the Big Brother, Big Sister Program.

There are currently 30 kids on the waiting list. To learn more about the program, click here.