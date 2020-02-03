Mentor Monday: Makayla Goldner, the Big looking for her Little

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Brother, Big Sister of the Wabash Valley still needs your help. Over the last three-months, Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta has shared stories featuring children who are searching for a mentor.

February's Mentor Monday brings us a woman who wants to help - finding herself playing the waiting game.

27-year-old Makayla Goldner signed up to become a mentor for Big Brother, Big Sister of the Wabash Valley.

In fact, she is so excited she has already started planning outings with her future little.

"I had planned on taking them ice skating in Indy, I did that once or twice when I was younger and it was a lot of fun," Makayla told us.

Once the paperwork is done, she's all set to become a Big Sister...but there's one problem.

"It's great to see that we have women in the community that are stepping up to the plate willing to be mentors, now we just really want some parents to say, 'you know what, I would love for my little girl to have a wonderful role model like Makayla,'" Brittany Earl, from Big Brother, Big Sister said.

While there's a waiting list for male 'Littles,' there's currently a shortage of Little Sisters.'

