Mental health services see a surge due to the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Mental health has been at the forefront during COVID-19. Many people are having feelings they’ve never experienced before. The Hamilton Center offers many different mental health services around the Wabash Valley.

They have offices in eleven different counties and serve a wide range of people.

At the start of COVID-19 Chief Clinical Officer Mark Collins said they didn’t see a lot of people needing mental health services that were directly linked to COVID-19.

But things started to change as the pandemic kept ongoing.

Collins said the recent rise they’ve been seeing in people wanting to get mental health services is directly related to the pandemic.

He said, “Over the past three to four months we’ve seen a huge increase in the number of individuals who have been severely impacted by covid-19 where it has increased depression and anxiety.”

Collins tells us that although they've seen this demand for people needing mental health services increase, they are still here to help anyone who needs it. In fact, Collins said they haven’t closed down at all.

He said telehealth services have been crucial in making sure everyone gets the care they need. Collins said, “We may not spend the same amount of time with those individuals, because it is at times difficult to engage via zoom or via the phone, but it has allowed us the ability to provide more services during this time.”

He also said even though they’ve been busy serving so many people so far, they’re looking forward to helping even more people out during this hard time.

Collins said, “Our goal is to make sure that individuals are just well. Holistically well. Physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, everything that goes into someone’s life. We want them to be just well overall.”

To get in touch with any of the services Hamilton Center offers you can walk into any location Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also call them directly at 800-742-0787.

For a full list of all the programs, the Hamilton Center has to offer you can click here.