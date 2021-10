WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Board of Education in Illinois will fund $100 million for mental health at schools across the state.

The grant program hopes to create more partnerships between schools and mental health organizations.

The pandemic has had a toll on students' well-being, which can also impact their performance in the classroom.

To apply, schools will have o create an action 0olan detailing the unique needs of their district.

Learn more about the program here.