Mental health experts provide tips for parents to support kids’ mental health during COVID-19

News 10 talked to mental health experts at the Hamilton Center on Monday about how parents can navigate the topic of COVID-19.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Your child may be asking lots of questions right now about COVID-19.

Those at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute tell us a parent or caregiver’s role is crucial during this time.

You may be a little unsure of how to talk to your child about this topic.

Emily Owens, executive director of clinical services at the Hamilton Center, says your response should depend on your child’s age.

“Younger ones don’t understand the full array of what’s going on. Your middle-schoolers, they’re going to be asking more questions. They’re more curious…Your high schoolers and older kids, they are going to be more asking questions about the details,” Owens said.

Following a routine can be helpful for all ages.

“As a parent, it is important to keep that routine in house as best as possible. No parent is perfect. We all make mistakes, we all stumble at times, and that’s okay,” Owens told News 10.

Owens says make sure your child feels safe in the environment that they are in.

“Also, the most important thing is to reassure your child and your family that right now we’re just trying to keep everyone safe and that as a family we can do activities together.”

Social distancing doesn’t have to equal social isolation.

Help your child stay connected with their friends.

Owens suggested communicating through letters, e-mails, FaceTime, or Zoom.

“Parents can really take an active role in helping their child do creative things to help with that isolation,” Owens described.

The Hamilton Center is continuing to offer appointments during this time.

They may over the phone or via video conferencing.

Contact 800-742- 0787 to schedule an appointment.

The Hamilton Center wants to remind the public that crisis services remain available 24-hours a day.

