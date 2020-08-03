Mental health during COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- COVID-19 has affected all of our lives. The pandemic has us all living in a state of uncertainty. This can cause stress, anxiety, sadness, and fear.

Those living with mental health struggles are having a hard time right now, and those who didn't think they had issues might be feeling more stressed due to the pandemic. We spoke with licensed counselor Theresa White today about the best things you can do to help yourself if you are feeling stressed or anxious.

She says going outside and unplugging from social media can help ease your anxiety and stress. Not having so much information thrown at you all day will help you ground your self better. White says that deep breathing can also help. But, she says the most important thing you can do is to give yourself a break if you feel like you need one.

White says, "sometimes you need to hear that. Like this is a lot happening in my life right now, and a lot of fast changes are going on, and it's okay to just say I need a minute."

You might feel like you need a minute now that classes are starting up again here in the Wabash valley. Parents, you might be feeling very stressed or anxious due to having to make a decision about your child's school.

I spoke with mark collins who is the chief clinical officer at the Hamilton Center today.

Whether you are deciding to go hybrid, virtual, or the in-person option, Collins says whatever school option you choose for your family know that it is the best option. He says when your mind is at ease your child will be able to know, and that will put them more at ease.

But having those honest conversations are important when deciding what to do. Collins says speaking with friends or family about their plans for the future might help ease your mind too.

But, whatever option you choose Collins says putting your children back in a routine will help them through this time. He says, "Kids don't know what to expect. With corona, COVD-19, they don't know what to expect. They don't know what it's going to look like going back. Having their routine that they're used to, or even if you have to create or establish a new routine, that becomes a safety net for those kids and adolescences."

Hamilton Center has 11 locations around west-central Indiana. If you think your child needs help with anxiety, stress, or depression you can go to the Hamilton Center's website. Click here to view all the services they have to offer.