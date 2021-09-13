Starting next year, Illinois kids will get mental health days from school - here's what that means

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that will allow students in Illinois up to five mental health days.

This will be available to students ages seven through 17. It will take effect on January 1st, 2022.

Many students developed mental issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as depression and anxiety. This new law is to help relieve students from their stresses and improve their mental health.

News 10 spoke with the Palestine school district counselor and mother of a fifth-grader, Jessica Will. She says the new law will be beneficial to students of all ages.

"I feel like the issues were already there but this has brought those issues to the forefront. It sets a precedence that mental health is very important and it should be taken into consideration just like physical health" says Will.

Students who will use these sick days won't be required to show proof of a doctor's note. After a student requests a second mental health day a school counselor will contact the parent. They will discuss what the child is going through and decide if professional help is needed.

If your child is struggling with their mental health here is a list of local resources that could help.