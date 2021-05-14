One in five suffer from mental illness - one organization is working to raise awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mental health illnesses impact a majority of society. The Hamilton Center is shining a light on this topic for mental health awareness month.

Natasha Newcomb says one in five people in the United States will be impacted by mental health issues.

"If you think of that and you're in a room full of coworkers there's 20 people in that room, four of those people will experience at some point some form of mental illness or mental health-related symptoms," says Natasha Newcomb, Executive Director of Addiction and Substance Abuse at the Hamilton Center.

Newcomb adds even though this subject is being talked about a lot more, there's still a stigma that surrounds it.

"I think a lot of the stigma is due to lack of understanding, lack of understanding on what it means to have a mental illness and the way that people with mental illness are portrayed in movies," says Newcomb.

Newcomb says if you have a loved one dealing with mental health issues it's important to be an ally.

"People recover better when they are supported and people are more likely to seek treatment when they are encouraged to do so," says Newcomb.

She describes the pandemic being a double-edged sword. The pros are that folks are still being able to get health via Zoom or phone.

"But on the flip side of that we've seen an increase of people needing those services," says Newcomb.

If you or somebody you know needs professional attention, the Hamilton Center has a 24-7 hotline.

The number is 800-742-0787.