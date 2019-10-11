Mental Illness can affect everyone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- World mental health awareness day was Thursday. It's a day to look for help, to make sure those around you are okay, and to break the stigma.

"If you were to fall down and break your arm you wouldn't hesitate to go to the doctor and if you're suffering from depression or anxiety or have a substance use issue it's just as okay to go seek out services," Missy Burton, the clinical supervisor for the child and adolescents of the Hamilton Center.

The Hamilton Center of the Wabash Valley wants you to know there's more to mental health than just being diagnosed with something like depression or anxiety.

"With work and family, that stress can definitely build up. So, I wanna reach out to those folks who maybe are not in that mental health crisis but, just experiencing that stress," She said. "To be able to say it's okay to acknowledge that stress you know take a step back and do some self-care."

And that it's okay to not be okay.

"Because we are a whole being our bodies our minds are all connected," She said.

Mental health awareness is important every day. The Hamilton Center has programs and people who can help you with anything you might be struggling with.

You can learn more about Mental Health Awareness and how you or someone you know can get help by visiting the website, here.