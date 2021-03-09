Mental Health Impact on Students

WABASH VALLEY, IND. (WTHI) - We are days away from the one-year mark of the nationwide COVID lockdown. This last year, mental health experts saw a significant rise in depression and anxiety. Many local students have felt the impact of the pandemic on their well-being and mental health.

“They assume we are doing ok because we understand how to use technology and can communicate with each other without being face to face,” Baylee Pitts, a Freshman at St. Mary’s College of the Woods said. “In reality, I feel like it is much harder for us because things keep changing and we have to keep adjusting. We are just not used to it.”

According to Mental Health America, the number of people seeking help for anxiety and depression increased over 90% in 2020. This is mainly due to increased isolation and lack of social interaction.

“We do have some kids who have really struggled throughout this year,” Emily Owens, Deputy Chief Clinical Officer at Hamilton Center said.

This is a critical time in young peoples’ lives especially as they prepare for the future.

“It doesn't feel like the right world,” Pitts said. “It feels like a lot of tension and isolation. I know that I feel personally, that I am alone and I think that is a really bad feeling to have especially when you are struggling with mental health”

Local experts believe that although things are still tough now, life is beginning to return to normal. There is hope for a better future for students.

“We are hopeful that having this interaction and getting back into a routine will help them overall with their mental health,” Owens said.

Students, like Pitts, want to remind us that there is help out there for everyone who needs it.

“There is always someone who cares and you can talk to and there will be an end of the pandemic, hopefully soon,” Pitts said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, experts at the Hamilton Center are available for you. Experts are available 24 hours a day by phone at (800) 742 0787.