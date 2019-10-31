Mental Health America hosts Halloween themed bash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley organization put a unique spin to trick or treating.

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana put on a special Halloween bash on Thursday.

The theme? Drugs are spooky.

Kids were allowed to grab some candy if the pledged to be drug-free. The kids also enjoyed a hayride and learned about positive mental health.

Mental Health American is on Spruce Street in Terre Haute.