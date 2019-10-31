TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley organization put a unique spin to trick or treating.
Mental Health America of West Central Indiana put on a special Halloween bash on Thursday.
The theme? Drugs are spooky.
Kids were allowed to grab some candy if the pledged to be drug-free. The kids also enjoyed a hayride and learned about positive mental health.
Mental Health American is on Spruce Street in Terre Haute.
Related Content
- Mental Health America hosts Halloween themed bash
- Local business hosts back to school bash
- Mental Health Emergency Training
- Child Mental Health Concerns
- Mental Health America of West Central Indiana holds block party
- Local group to host weekend Mental Health Awareness Day
- Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash
- Gun ownership and mental health
- Local veterans organization hosts Halloween dance party
- Terre Haute Children's Museum hosts snow themed tot time
Scroll for more content...