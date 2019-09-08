Clear

New Menards store celebrates with week-long Grand Opening event

The new Menards location on Terre Haute's South side is celebrating its open with a week-long Grand Opening event.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new store on Terre Haute's South side is now open. Menards is celebrating with a week-long Grand Opening event.

More than $20,000 in prizes, including, four-$500 merchandise certificates, will be given away all week long, starting Sunday. There will even be special guests. There will be demonstartions and deals throughout the 8-day event.

Guest apperances include:

John Gage, Chainsaw Carver- Sept. 8 - 11, 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Nascar race car- Sept. 10 & 11, 2 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Paul Menard, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Simon Pagenaud- Sept. 10, 6 P.M. - 7 P.M.

Sasquatch character- Sept. 10, 5 P.M. - 7 P.M. 

Pink Panther- Sept. 14, Noon- 3 P.M.

The celebrations end Sunday, September 15th. 

The new Menards location is located at 1888 E. Jessica Drive. 

