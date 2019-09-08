TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new store on Terre Haute's South side is now open. Menards is celebrating with a week-long Grand Opening event.
More than $20,000 in prizes, including, four-$500 merchandise certificates, will be given away all week long, starting Sunday. There will even be special guests. There will be demonstartions and deals throughout the 8-day event.
Guest apperances include:
John Gage, Chainsaw Carver- Sept. 8 - 11, 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.
Nascar race car- Sept. 10 & 11, 2 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Paul Menard, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Simon Pagenaud- Sept. 10, 6 P.M. - 7 P.M.
Sasquatch character- Sept. 10, 5 P.M. - 7 P.M.
Pink Panther- Sept. 14, Noon- 3 P.M.
The celebrations end Sunday, September 15th.
The new Menards location is located at 1888 E. Jessica Drive.
Related Content
- New Menards store celebrates with week-long Grand Opening event
- Library celebrates grand re-opening
- New Linton store holds grand opening
- Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris
- Menards announces the opening date for second Vigo County location
- Second Vigo County Menards location set to open Tuesday
- Hutson Inc celebrated the grand opening of a newly remodeled store
- Grand opening date set on new Honey Creek Mall store
- New store holds grand opening inside Honey Creek Mall
- Work continues on new Menards location