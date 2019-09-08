New Menards store celebrates with week-long Grand Opening event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new store on Terre Haute's South side is now open. Menards is celebrating with a week-long Grand Opening event.

More than $20,000 in prizes, including, four-$500 merchandise certificates, will be given away all week long, starting Sunday. There will even be special guests. There will be demonstartions and deals throughout the 8-day event.

Guest apperances include:

John Gage, Chainsaw Carver- Sept. 8 - 11, 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Nascar race car- Sept. 10 & 11, 2 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Paul Menard, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Simon Pagenaud- Sept. 10, 6 P.M. - 7 P.M.

Sasquatch character- Sept. 10, 5 P.M. - 7 P.M.

Pink Panther- Sept. 14, Noon- 3 P.M.

The celebrations end Sunday, September 15th.

The new Menards location is located at 1888 E. Jessica Drive.