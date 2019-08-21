Menards announces the opening date for second Vigo County location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when the new Terre Haute Menards location will open.
On Wednesday, a company representative told News 10 the new store, on U.S. Highway 41 would open on Tuesday, August 27.
The store is located at 1888 E. Jessica Drive, near Ivy Tech in southern Vigo County.
This will be their second location in the county.
