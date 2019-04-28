Men honor Vietnam Veterans with war display

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI)-- When you hear about collecting things, sometimes trading cards or paintings cross your mind. For Kaleb Beavers and Eric Rennier, their collection is special to them and others.

Over their friendship of 20 years, they grew a collection of Vietnam uniforms, field gear and weapons. The men want this to honor these braze men.

"Now is the time to say welcome home, you survived Vietnam," said Eric Rennier one of the collectors.

"Their stories have been put away, and we're trying to bring these stories back out because their grandkids or maybe even their children may not even know about this stuff," said Kaleb Beavers, also a collector.

People who attended the display were in awe with some of the uniforms that the men collected. For some of the local veterans, seeing their belongings brought back memories.

"Somebody's going to come up and say thank you for your service, that's a good feeling," said Tom Akins, a Vietnam Veteran.

Rennier and Beavers want this display and others to be something that shows how important our local veterans are.

"Vietnam, everyone related to. Everybody knew somebody who was in Vietnam," said Rennier.

This is their second display of the year. Next year the two hope to display items from the Korean War.