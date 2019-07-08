Memorial services set for Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Memorial services have been set for Eva Kor.
She passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 86 in Poland during her annual trip to Auschwitz.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center says Eva's visitation services will be at DeBaun Funeral Home in Terre Haute on Saturday, July, 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
LINK | PUBLIC INVITED TO CANDLES HOLOCAUST MUSEUM ON TUESDAY TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS TO EVA KOR
Funeral services have been set for Sunday, July 14 at Highland Lawn Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., interment will be at 11:30 a.m.
Eva's family asks that the public attend one of the two memorial services instead of the funeral, so there will be seating for the family.
The first public memorial is set for Sunday, August 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Tilson Music Hall the campus of Indiana State University.
The second public service is set for Sunday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Clowes Hall on the campus of Butler State University.
Family asks in lieu of flowers, you make donations to the CANDLES Eva Kor Legacy Education Fund and/or the WFYI Ted Green Films 'Eva' Education Program.
