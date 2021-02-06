Memorial held for fallen firefighter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A community is saying goodbye to one of its public servants.

Terre Haute firefighter Captain John Turner.

You just heard Captain Turner's final warn.

The public was invited to this drive-thru service Saturday afternoon.

Family and friends of Captain John 'Bobby' Turner organized this memorial service following his death last weekend.

Turner worked as a firefighter and emergency medical responder with the Otter Creek Fire Department for more than 10-years.

The Township fire chief says Turner was a pillar of the department for his commitment to volunteering.

Taylor Hardy, Otter Creek Township Public Information Officer says, "He was not only a firefighter, he was also a friend. In the fire service, we're all about friendship and brotherhood and that's what Captain Turner was all about."

Captain Turner was 69-years old.