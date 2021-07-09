Memorial for Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency grows outside of police department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are in downtown Terre Haute visiting a memorial set up for Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

The memorial is at Terre Haute police headquarters near 13th and Wabash Avenue.

At the center of the memorial is Detective Ferency's work car.

People have placed flowers and other items to serve as a physical representation of their condolences.

Ferency was killed earlier this week. The Department of Justice has accused Shane Meehan of shooting Ferency outside of the FBI office in Terre Haute.