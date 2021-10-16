Memorial dedication walkway honors founding member of TREES Inc.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Joy Sacopulos spent her life trying to improve the health and beauty of our environment. The Terre Haute native passed away in 2019. But local residents are continuing to honor her memory. Now every time someone passes the walkway they will think of her many contributions.

Joy was a founding member of TREES Inc. established in 1990. The president of the organization, Kim Kimbler says she's done a lot to help the environment throughout the Wabash Valley.

"From that time I can say positively that she's probably planted more than 5,000 trees."

Along with the memorial walkway dedication, they also planted 10 Oak tree's in her honor. Kimbler was glad so many showed up to Saturday's event.

"It's hard to not shake somebody's hand and not cry. They know they know her dedication."

TREES Inc. raised nearly $18,000 for the memorial walkway dedication. Kimbler hopes this event will make others care more about their environment.

"To inspire more people to become environmentally friendly so that we plant more trees and pull more invasive species and recycle."

If you would like to learn more about TREES Inc. click here.