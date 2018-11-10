Clear

Memorial dedicated to cycling enthusiast

A new addition to Jones Trailhead in Terre Haute is dedicated to two cycling enthusiast who died a few years ago.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new addition to Jones Trailhead in Terre Haute is dedicated to two cycling enthusiast who died a few years ago.

Those who knew Bruce Anshutz and Chad Smith say they were both very into cycling. Now they will be remembered on one of the trails they used to ride.

Organizers say this dedication is a way to celebrate their lives and the cycling community. They say it took about three months to raise the money for the memorial.

Organizers say the space will grow into a memorial garden for other cyclists.

