Memorial Day weekend welcomes in pool season and push for safety

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)— People of all ages have been enjoying the brand new pool in Marshall.

News 10 was there for the grand opening on Friday.

Many kids were there as they started their summer breaks.

“It’s hot, I’m ready to swim! It feels good and I missed it I missed the pool,” said Austin Rinard.

While the kids had fun, lifeguards were keeping a watchful eye to make sure safety stays on everyone’s mind.

Lifeguards on guard make sure people don’t drown.

Pool manager Misty Wieland says lifeguards are trained to look at different causes of potential drowning.

Problems can happen when people are tired, not staying hydrated or horse-playing in the water.

“A lot of it just starts with controlling the horseplay that’s on the patio and making sure they’re not running or splashing and being out of control out of the water, “ said Wieland.

The CDC says that anyone going into the water should have basic swimming skills.

Children should always be supervised in and near water.