Memorial car parade held for grieving families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has been especially difficult for grieving families.
Those who lost loved ones during state lockdowns had to forgo traditional services and memorials.
A Wabash Valley organization sought to rectify that by offering a special service.
Hospice of the Wabash Valley partnered with Roselawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park to offer a ride to reflect.
The memorial car parade happened Sunday afternoon.
Drivers tuned their car radios into a station to hear music and a message from a chaplain.
Cars followed a path lined with loved ones' names.
Those behind the service said they hope it helps people through their grief.