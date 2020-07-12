Memorial car parade held for grieving families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has been especially difficult for grieving families.

Those who lost loved ones during state lockdowns had to forgo traditional services and memorials.

A Wabash Valley organization sought to rectify that by offering a special service.

Hospice of the Wabash Valley partnered with Roselawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park to offer a ride to reflect.

The memorial car parade happened Sunday afternoon.

Drivers tuned their car radios into a station to hear music and a message from a chaplain.

Cars followed a path lined with loved ones' names.

Those behind the service said they hope it helps people through their grief.