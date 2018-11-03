Clear

Memorial Walk helps grieving parents

Families gathered for a memorial walk in Brazil Saturday afternoon.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County group is ensuring parents have an opportunity to remember the children they've lost.

The Clay County Parent Bereavement Support Group and French Funeral home organized the walk.

Families walked from 1st Presbyterian Church to Craig Park. The group gathered around a memorial at the park. That memorial was erected thanks to fundraising efforts.

Susie French is the owner and director at French Funeral home. She was one of the organizers. She says parents felt many emotions during the memorial walk.

"Probably some anger. Probably some moments of I don't want to be in this group but I can see that I can live through it because I've got other people that show me that, and I think that helps.”

This was the first memorial walk but French says she would like to do it again. Roughly a hundred and thirty people participated.

For more information about the parent bereavement group you can contact French Funeral Home.

