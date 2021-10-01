Memorial United Methodist Church blood drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Memorial United Methodist Church hosted a blood drive today from 9 am to 2 pm. The drive was at the Sanctuary Lobby located at 2701 Poplar Street. This opportunity gave the community a chance to help out the Red Cross and save lives.

The demand for blood keeps increasing, which is why regular donor, Carol Davis, plans to continue to donate blood to help the community. Davis donated blood for the eighth time today and will continue to donate more.

"You never know until you need it what the actual demand actually is. Having the opportunity to volunteer and give something of ourselves to others" says Davis.

The next blood drive will be on December 2nd.