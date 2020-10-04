Memorial Ride held for a man who was brutally murdered

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is remembering a man who was brutally beaten and killed.

This is continuing coverage of a story we've told you about before on news 10.

Dwayne French died a month ago after investigators say 3 people beat him as he was leaving for work.

Known as Frenchie to his friends and family, he loved motorcycles.

A memorial ride was held in his honor Sunday.

Cannonball Harley-Davidson helped to organize the event.

Money raised from this ride will go into a trust fund for french's granddaughter.

"We want justice for Dwayne because he didn't deserve that," said Sandy French.

His family tells us they plan to make this an annual event.