Memorial Day traditions impacted, how people are filling the void

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Typically, dozens of people would've gathered at Highland Lawn Cemetery for people to pay their respects to those veterans that have lost their lives.

This Memorial Day, Jeff Carlisle was out at the cemetery to pay his respects to loved ones he's lost over the years.

With the annual service cancelled, things looked a little bit different.

"It's sad that this COVID virus has taken such an event away from us, and I think the veterans need to be respected," said Carlisle.

Earlier this month, the cemetery president and Mayor Duke Bennett made the decision to cancel the Memorial Day services.

They said they made the decision to keep everyone safe.

It's a choice Carlisle understands.

Still, he hopes people remember the true meaning of this holiday.

"We should never forget the veterans and what they sacrificed to give us this way of life that we enjoy so much," said Carlisle.

Although this year's service was cancelled, Carlisle said many will already be looking forward to next year.

"I think people are affected by when things get taken from you, you don't know what you've missed, and everything, so I think next year will be bigger and better," said Carlisle.

Carlisle said he hopes people continue to honor veterans past and present, every single day.