'We all stand together, all suffered together...' Memorial Day hits close to home for local family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Memorial Day looked the same as the last 11 for the Griffin family.

They went to the gravesite of their son, Sergeant Dale Griffin. They cleaned the tombstone, said a prayer, and attended the Highland Lawn Memorial Day Ceremony. They have had this tradition since Dale was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

To keep his memory alive, the family started Griffin Bike Park. The Griffin family says that there is something about Memorial Day, that brings the community together.

"This is a unifying thing that brings everyone together. We all stand together, all suffered together, all paid a price together. Whether we served or not, we can appreciate the service that has been given," said Gene Griffin, Dale's father.