Memorial Bike Ride scheduled in honor of John Mundell

A 20-mile bike ride will begin at 8 a.m. at Hawthorn Park on Sunday, August 11.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A memorial ride is being held in honor of former Terre Haute resident John Mundell.

John Mundell was an avid cyclist who lost his life while biking in Sherwood, Arkansas on July 22. A driver struck Mundell and fled the scene. The identity of the driver is still unknown.

LINK | FORMER TERRE HAUTE RESIDENT VICTIM OF HIT-AND-RUN 

The 20-mile ride will begin at Hawthorn Park at the Tupelo Shelter at 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 11. All skill levels are welcome. Jimmy Mundell, John's brother, said he hopes the ride will honor John's legacy and raise awareness about cycling safety.

“We need to make motorists aware of the three-foot passing—whether it’s a law or not,” Jimmy Mundell said.

Jimmy introduced John to cycling a little over 10 years ago.

“He was an incredible athlete,” Jimmy said, as he beamed with pride describing his brother’s natural athleticism. The two rode thousands of miles together. Jimmy said he will keep on riding for John, but he is much more cautious now. The Mundell Family hope John’s story is a reminder to cyclists and drivers of the importance of safely sharing the roadway.

“It’s not worth killing someone to get somewhere on time,” Jimmy Mundell said.

