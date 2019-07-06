Member of Motley Crue takes to Instagram to pay respects to Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the past few days, we've been sharing stories with you about Holocaust survivor and icon, Eva Kor.

Kor died Thursday while traveling in Poland.

Many who knew her best said she was funny, tenacious and strong.

She was also a kind of rock star, so it should be no surprise she also befriended one.

Rocker Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue recently posted about the loss of his friend Eva Kor.

He shared a picture on his Instagram account.

Below he writes about how Kor once told him she'd like to adopt him as her son.

Sixx said Kor was a special person who survived so much evil and yet refused to let that define her.

You can visit the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute when it reopens Tuesday to pay your respect to Eva Kor.