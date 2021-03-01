Member of Korean pop group sports ISU logo in picture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has spotted its seal (with a misspelling) on a sweatshirt worn by the leader of a Korean pop group.

Over the weekend, the band BTS posted a picture in a tweet celebrating their Korean Popular Music Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for their song 'Dynamite'.

In the picture, Kim Nam-joon, known as RM, wore a sweatshirt with an Indiana State University seal. Some fans pointed out the incorrect spelling of "Indiana" on the sweatshirt, which included an extra "na." Indiana State University tweeted in response and guided users to official apparel.