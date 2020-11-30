Clear

Melania Trump's White House holiday decor spotlights essential workers

'Tis the holiday season at the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers this weekend and unveiled Monday to feature classic holiday décor with an "America the Beautiful" theme for the Trumps' final Christmas in office.

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 12:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- 'Tis the holiday season at the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers this weekend and unveiled Monday to feature classic holiday décor with an "America the Beautiful" theme for the Trumps' final Christmas in office.

Highlights of this year's display -- coming during a global pandemic -- include a tribute to essential workers in the Red Room, including a light-up ceramic post office, and a tree with ornaments celebrating frontline workers, including a trash truck, scientist, caregiver, lab coat and nurse hat.

"We salute America's everyday heroes who serve as first responders and frontline workers. Handmade ornaments highlight the many professionals and volunteers who serve their communities with a spirit of generosity," according to first lady Melania Trump's office.

The first lady and President Donald Trump are expected to host a spate of holiday parties this year with some safety measures in place despite the worsening pandemic.

This year, there are 106 wreaths, 62 trees, more than 1,200 feet of garland, more than 3,200 lights, more than 17,000 bows, and more than 150 types of foliage and floral, according to the first lady's office.

While former Melania Trump friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recently released audio of the first lady questioning, "Who gives a f*** about Christmas?" the East Wing said she personally oversaw this year's decor.

"Mrs. Trump personally selected every detail of the holiday season at the White House, celebrating this land we are all proud to call home," the first lady's office said.

Significant thought and detail went into the Americana decorations.

In addition to honoring frontline workers, there is a Kennedy-themed tree in the Vermeil Room, with ornaments featuring an iconic portrait of President John F. Kennedy and sailboats. The tree sits beside the portrait of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

"To preserve the White House for the American people, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy established the 'People's House' as a living museum and laid the foundation for expanding the diversity of the collection. Sharing in this love for arts and culture, President John F. Kennedy's official portrait is featured on the graceful trees," Melania Trump's office said.

A tree in the Library highlights the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a base featuring women's suffrage imagery designed by children in an artwork competition spearheaded by Trump. Another tree in this room features women who were "pioneers for gender equality," the first lady's office said, including artist Georgia O'Keeffe and aviator Harriet Quimby.

The East Colonnade, which famously featured controversial red, cranberry-covered trees compared to the Handmaid's Tale in 2018, this year features tall black urns with foliage and greenery from each state and territory, according to the first lady's office.

The official tree, an 18.5-foot Fraser fir from West Virginia welcomed by the first lady last week, is decorated in the Blue Room with artwork ornaments from children around the country.

The Rose Garden is featured with the White House gingerbread for the first time this year, per the East Wing.

The East Room showcases planes, trains and automobiles, with airplanes and spacecraft hanging from greenery reflected in a large mirror and a "White House Express" train set.

And the China Room this year features a cozy kitchen scene with cookies and baked goods on a dining table, stockings embroidered with "POTUS," "FLOTUS," and "Barron" hanging from a fireplace mantel.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy, chance of evening showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Rain/snow mix, windy, chilly. High: 36°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Scam Alert: Fake vaccine trials

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas continues

Image

Safety rules in place at local tree farm

Image

Police search for attempted armed robber

Image

$5,000 grant supports trail project

Image

Winter Precipitation Explainer

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 720114

Reported Deaths: 12882
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3042206595
DuPage45087788
Will38684563
Lake37299631
Kane31767467
Winnebago18948262
Madison14379255
McHenry14269156
St. Clair13410259
Champaign1079858
Sangamon1015799
Peoria9147133
Kankakee8636103
Rock Island8612135
McLean848954
Tazewell6835104
Macon6517132
Kendall626947
LaSalle6108134
DeKalb499047
Adams473548
Vermilion391551
Boone390733
Whiteside3743115
Williamson361083
Clinton330861
Coles329859
Ogle285037
Knox280766
Grundy277618
Effingham277021
Henry270015
Jackson268536
Marion248551
Stephenson246635
Randolph226826
Livingston224527
Macoupin223218
Morgan220936
Bureau211643
Monroe207545
Franklin204825
Lee201034
Christian189443
Jefferson187859
Woodford175827
Fayette170931
Logan170113
Iroquois169326
McDonough158241
Fulton146012
Shelby137426
Douglas135416
Jersey127224
Union118228
Montgomery115519
Crawford112213
Saline111625
Perry110223
Warren109020
Jo Daviess107617
Carroll107024
Lawrence107011
Bond104810
Pike101427
Cass96423
Hancock95612
Wayne90833
Moultrie89810
Clay84020
Greene82831
Edgar80815
Clark79820
Piatt7835
Richland78019
Ford75222
Mercer74510
Mason72120
Johnson7136
Washington7002
Jasper64411
Cumberland61416
White6148
De Witt61317
Massac5993
Wabash5708
Menard4661
Pulaski4132
Marshall4066
Hamilton3873
Brown3224
Henderson2891
Schuyler2711
Stark2683
Alexander2562
Calhoun2470
Putnam2430
Scott2310
Edwards2263
Gallatin1913
Unassigned1850
Hardin1551
Pope1011
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 333312

Reported Deaths: 5685
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion45371865
Lake28722469
Allen19325304
Elkhart17945235
St. Joseph17599237
Hamilton14061171
Vanderburgh10280127
Tippecanoe920230
Porter873389
Johnson6973170
Hendricks6674158
Vigo637392
Monroe560850
Madison5410122
Clark540478
Delaware5184103
LaPorte492897
Kosciusko480741
Howard379478
Bartholomew347365
Warrick343073
Wayne340985
Floyd334978
Marshall317946
Cass307931
Grant295450
Hancock286957
Noble269347
Henry262837
Boone261955
Dubois249632
Dearborn238231
Jackson235534
Morgan228743
Gibson201229
Shelby199859
Knox196621
DeKalb190234
Clinton189222
Lawrence187949
Wabash181122
Miami176817
Adams176223
Daviess165845
Fayette157634
Steuben156415
Jasper155913
Montgomery154629
Harrison154124
Ripley151521
LaGrange150631
Whitley146815
Huntington140210
Decatur137144
Putnam134828
White134823
Wells134630
Clay132724
Randolph132622
Jefferson131316
Posey127718
Scott118921
Greene109053
Sullivan105016
Jay104414
Jennings97814
Starke96624
Spencer9078
Fulton88619
Perry86421
Fountain8608
Washington8387
Franklin75727
Carroll73713
Orange71828
Vermillion6867
Owen6598
Tipton62727
Parke6226
Rush5918
Newton58812
Blackford57312
Pike54020
Pulaski44215
Benton3843
Martin3826
Brown3705
Crawford3221
Union2862
Switzerland2725
Warren2653
Ohio2437
Unassigned0267