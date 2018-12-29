Clear

Mega Millions jackpot grows -- with next drawing on New Year's Day

From Roman emperors to US Founding Fathers, lotteries have played an integral part in society throughout the world.

One lucky person could turn into a millionaire on New Year's Day.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 10:54 AM
Posted By: Faith Karimi, CNN

(CNN) - One lucky person could turn into a millionaire on New Year's Day.

With no Mega Millions winner on Friday night, the next drawing is Tuesday night for a whopping $415 million jackpot -- with a $248.8 million cash option.

Friday's winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and the MegaBall is 21. That jackpot was $348 million, with a cash option of $210.2 million.

"Next Tuesday's drawing will be the fifth time Mega Millions has been drawn on the first day of a new year; the jackpot has been won once on the day -- January 1, 2008," Mega Millions said in a statement.

There hasn't been a winner since the $1.5 billion jackpot in October. That winner's identity is still a mystery, and whoever got the winning ticket has until April to claim the prize.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2 -- and a winner beats the odds of 1 in 302 million.

