Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion. It's now the largest US lottery jackpot ever

Good news. There's another chance to become America's newest billionaire.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 9:45 AM
Posted By: Steve Almasy and Nicole Chavez, CNN

(CNN)- Good news. There's another chance to become America's newest billionaire.

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing and the jackpot is now at least $1.6 billion for Tuesday's drawing.

If the winner goes with the one-time cash option they will receive nearly $905 million.

The winning numbers on Friday were 65-53-23-15-70 and the Mega Ball was 7.

The potential payout would be a record for the nation.

It is now the largest drawing in US lottery history, slipping past a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing in 2016 that was shared among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The game's jackpot has now rolled for a few months and a total of 25 times, according to a release from Mega Millions.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24, when a group of 11 workers in California split $543 million.

The jackpot grew more than $400 million since Tuesday night, when the payout would have been $667 million.

Washington will also be a big winner. The federal government takes 25% before the check is handed to the winner, and collects remaining taxes when due. Most states also tax lottery winnings.

Don't throw away your ticket if you didn't match all six numbers on Friday's drawing. Mega Millions officials say they have sold more than 34.4 million winning tickets for the game's secondary prizes since July. Some were worth up to $1 million.

Powerball holds its drawing Saturday night, with a potential prize of $470 million.

