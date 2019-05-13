Meeting set to discuss issues with Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday after concerns continue over conditions at a Vigo County cemetery.

For the past several weeks, News 10 has brought you stories straight from families fed up with how Bethesda Cemetery has operated.

We've also talked with the cemetery board president, who is in charge of the private property.

Now, there's a public meeting slated for Tuesday to discuss the issues surrounding the cemetery.

It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the West Terre Haute Town Hall.