WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday after concerns continue over conditions at a Vigo County cemetery.
For the past several weeks, News 10 has brought you stories straight from families fed up with how Bethesda Cemetery has operated.
LINK | CREWS MOW OVERGROWN GRASS AT BETHESDA CEMETERY
We've also talked with the cemetery board president, who is in charge of the private property.
Now, there's a public meeting slated for Tuesday to discuss the issues surrounding the cemetery.
It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the West Terre Haute Town Hall.
Related Content
- Meeting set to discuss issues with Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute
- Cemetery board reacts to Bethesda Cemetery cleanup
- Crews mow overgrown grass at Bethesda Cemetery
- People are upset about conditions at West Terre Haute cemetery
- Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- Terre Haute Teens for Action set to hold meeting
- Spring clean-up in Bethesda Cemetery causes confusion, many upset over grave site items gone
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Electrical short causes West Terre Haute fire
Scroll for more content...