Meeting set to discuss issues with Bethesda Cemetery in West Terre Haute

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday after concerns continue over conditions at a Vigo County cemetery.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday after concerns continue over conditions at a Vigo County cemetery.

For the past several weeks, News 10 has brought you stories straight from families fed up with how Bethesda Cemetery has operated.

LINK | CREWS MOW OVERGROWN GRASS AT BETHESDA CEMETERY

We've also talked with the cemetery board president, who is in charge of the private property.

Now, there's a public meeting slated for Tuesday to discuss the issues surrounding the cemetery.

It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the West Terre Haute Town Hall.

