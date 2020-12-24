Clear

Meet Vermillion County's Youngest Ever County Commissioner

At the ripe age of 24, RJ Dunavan is the County Commissioner-Elect for Vermillion County's 3rd District--defeating incumbent and President of the County Commissioners Timothy Wilson.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a youth movement in Vermillion County. At the ripe age of 24, RJ Dunavan is the County Commissioner-Elect for Vermillion County's 3rd District--defeating incumbent and President of the County Commissioners Timothy Wilson.

News 10 caught up with Dunavan to learn more about the 24-year-old rising star. The distinction is something that didn't even cross his mind until asked about it.

"I had some people mention to me when I was out campaigning, 'oh, you're awfully young'," Dunavan said, "I never did any research into it to see if I was the youngest. I'm not going to say that it's important to me but it's kind of neat if I indeed am."

It all started in 6th grade for Dunavan. He wrote a letter to himself saying he wanted to run for public office after graduating high school. 

At 21 years of age, he was elected to the North Vermillion School Board--defeating the school board president in the process. Just a year later at 22, Dunavan was elected to the Vermillion County Council.

"I've always had a passion for serving my community, so I think that's part of it," Dunavan explained, "The other part of it is you just like to see that you can help people. That's my way of giving back to the community."

Holding a public office position at such a young age, Dunavan says he certainly has aspirations for the future. For now, though, he just wants to do the best he can for Vermillion County.

"Expanding your horizons and always looking to the future is always something that I can look forward to," Dunavan concluded, "Whether that be a state representative one day or a state senate seat--you never know. In the meantime, I'm focused on Vermillion County and trying to make a difference."

Dunavan's motto is to, "Ensure Tomorrow's Success". He hopes to lower Vermillion County's unemployment rate and bring more adequate housing to the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 2°
Rockville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -2°
Casey
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Brazil
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
A Cold Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meet Vermillion County's Youngest Ever County Commissioner

Image

New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

Image

One business is up and running after a fire forced them to change locations

Image

Overnight: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 10°

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

THPD wins Battle of the Badge

Image

THPD wins Battle of the Badge

Image

Staff members at the Villas of Holly Brook get Vaccine

Image

Sinus Infections vs COVID-19 its hard to tell the difference

Image

State updates COVID-19 numbers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 918070

Reported Deaths: 16842
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3777097908
DuPage58741966
Will49861736
Lake46271765
Kane39712573
Winnebago23201349
Madison19793366
McHenry18081202
St. Clair17866325
Champaign1317185
Sangamon12760180
Peoria12450183
McLean1095091
Rock Island10555226
Kankakee10358149
Tazewell9626172
Kendall801869
LaSalle7951212
Macon7693162
DeKalb631972
Adams600072
Vermilion585783
Williamson4888107
Boone484663
Whiteside4636154
Clinton426779
Coles412369
Ogle385862
Knox3805110
Grundy367939
Effingham367452
Henry352852
Jackson347653
Marion335999
Stephenson310455
Randolph310036
Franklin307748
Macoupin307161
Livingston296757
Morgan288475
Monroe287856
Jefferson273273
Bureau265966
Woodford259247
Lee258564
Logan256943
Fayette254448
Christian245058
Iroquois220946
Fulton215726
McDonough191846
Jersey185335
Perry185048
Douglas174326
Lawrence174024
Shelby172633
Montgomery169123
Saline160736
Union155830
Crawford150028
Bond147516
Cass145529
Warren142731
Jo Daviess135824
Pike130336
Edgar128337
Carroll127730
Wayne127039
Hancock123428
Richland121730
Moultrie119321
Clay116033
Ford115539
Washington111819
Clark110925
Greene107741
White103920
Mercer103123
Piatt9956
Wabash97911
Mason93936
Johnson93115
Cumberland88823
Jasper86114
De Witt85723
Massac84523
Menard6856
Marshall5539
Hamilton54810
Pulaski5422
Schuyler51512
Brown42911
Stark41615
Henderson3776
Calhoun3582
Edwards3586
Unassigned3490
Alexander3286
Putnam3040
Scott2991
Gallatin2954
Hardin2006
Pope1751
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 476538

Reported Deaths: 7645
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion657101063
Lake37686565
Allen26354456
St. Joseph23180321
Elkhart21981299
Hamilton21868251
Vanderburgh14207184
Tippecanoe1397469
Porter11960128
Johnson10968216
Hendricks10361200
Vigo8737138
Madison8235161
Clark7678105
Monroe759987
Delaware7152122
LaPorte6907124
Kosciusko648566
Howard6144109
Bartholomew510078
Wayne4894131
Warrick476185
Floyd471291
Hancock469178
Grant460387
Marshall429668
Boone412158
Dubois410140
Cass398936
Morgan392471
Henry385350
Noble378453
Jackson356842
Dearborn351240
Shelby313669
Clinton299030
Lawrence298361
Gibson284049
DeKalb281351
Knox273835
Montgomery261442
Miami255224
Adams249630
Wabash248039
Steuben241419
Harrison238332
Jasper229926
Ripley228439
Whitley228017
Putnam226635
Huntington224828
Daviess214963
White213125
Fayette204542
Decatur197165
Jefferson196229
LaGrange194844
Wells183345
Scott179134
Clay176730
Greene176155
Randolph175833
Posey174126
Jennings160928
Sullivan154222
Starke145837
Jay145620
Fountain140122
Spencer131911
Fulton130623
Washington129815
Carroll121514
Owen117926
Vermillion113325
Perry110821
Franklin110528
Parke11017
Orange109629
Rush105713
Tipton99229
Pike83523
Blackford82821
Newton79918
Pulaski78431
Benton7057
Brown6508
Crawford5437
Martin52511
Warren4747
Switzerland4445
Union4412
Ohio3677
Unassigned0339