Meet Vermillion County's Youngest Ever County Commissioner

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a youth movement in Vermillion County. At the ripe age of 24, RJ Dunavan is the County Commissioner-Elect for Vermillion County's 3rd District--defeating incumbent and President of the County Commissioners Timothy Wilson.

News 10 caught up with Dunavan to learn more about the 24-year-old rising star. The distinction is something that didn't even cross his mind until asked about it.

"I had some people mention to me when I was out campaigning, 'oh, you're awfully young'," Dunavan said, "I never did any research into it to see if I was the youngest. I'm not going to say that it's important to me but it's kind of neat if I indeed am."

It all started in 6th grade for Dunavan. He wrote a letter to himself saying he wanted to run for public office after graduating high school.

At 21 years of age, he was elected to the North Vermillion School Board--defeating the school board president in the process. Just a year later at 22, Dunavan was elected to the Vermillion County Council.

"I've always had a passion for serving my community, so I think that's part of it," Dunavan explained, "The other part of it is you just like to see that you can help people. That's my way of giving back to the community."

Holding a public office position at such a young age, Dunavan says he certainly has aspirations for the future. For now, though, he just wants to do the best he can for Vermillion County.

"Expanding your horizons and always looking to the future is always something that I can look forward to," Dunavan concluded, "Whether that be a state representative one day or a state senate seat--you never know. In the meantime, I'm focused on Vermillion County and trying to make a difference."

Dunavan's motto is to, "Ensure Tomorrow's Success". He hopes to lower Vermillion County's unemployment rate and bring more adequate housing to the area.