Meet Sam Mitchell - the man behind the mic

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 19-year-old Sam Mitchell from Greene county is the voice behind the successful podcast "Autism Rocks and Rolls."

Mitchell was diagnosed with autism at the age of four.

Now, he uses his story to take the stigma off autism and show people that it's not a disability, it's more like a superpower.

"People on the spectrum are not broken and don't need to be fixed...those that have conditions or disabilities do not want to be pitied..there is nothing to be sorry about," Mitchell said.

Mitchell discovered his love for story-telling during his time with the media club at Eastern Greene High School.

He knew he wanted to make a difference and found his calling behind the mic.

Mitchell chooses to focus on the positive parts of life.

"Yeah, we have our struggles, but we're trying to look at what they can do and not what they can't do."

So far he has had a variety of notable guests...including one of the biggest autism advocates in the world-Dr. Temple Grandin, American Idol, and America's Got Talent contestants, among many more.

When asked who his dream guest would be he said,

"I already had him, buddy...Mick Foley."

Foley is a WWE legend who has a son on the spectrum.

Along with his podcast, Mitchell also does podcast-coaching, has a published TED Talk called "Souled Structure", and is in the process of finalizing his non-profit organization.

His business has grown substantially over the past few years.

In just over a year, Mitchell has gone from 600 downloads to over 6,000, and it doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

If you want to check out his podcast, we've linked you to it here.