Vigo County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new K9

Kaiser becomes the 5th K-9 Officer to join the Vigo County Sheriff's Office

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another four-legged force is joining the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Kaiser will be the fifth K9 officer to join the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

One of the agency's K-9s went into retirement last year. The sheriff's office would have been responsible for funding a replacement, but Paul Davis Restoration is stepping up to help. The business is covering the full expenses. General Manager Ken Bovenschen says the community supports his business, so he wants to return the favor. Sheriff Plasse says he appreciates it. 

"It's just nice that community partners come out and support us and help us do our job here protecting our community," Plasse says. 

11 K-9s serve the community between the Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the Terre Haute Police Department.

"That's really a good number protecting this community," Plasse says. "I think the community probably expects that because they've had such good coverage and that's something we don't want to falter with."

Kaiser only has a few weeks left in his official training program, but his training won't end there.

"There's a lot of behind-the-scenes training with that K-9 to make sure they do what they are supposed to do," Plasse says. "When the time is needed for them to act, we can't afford for them not to be able to do their job."

Kaiser will accompany Deputy Sheriff Mike Ellsworth on the job. 

Ellsworth says there is already a bond between him and Kaiser. 

"He's one of us in law enforcement," Ellsworth says.

The two have been going through the eight- week training course together. Becoming a K-9 officer isn't an easy feat.

"It's eight hours a day for eight weeks," Ellsworth says. Plus additional training on the weekends. 

You may find Kaiser out in the community as he finishes his training. Ellsworth says he plans to have Kaiser at the Vigo County Fair, which is going on June 6-12. 

