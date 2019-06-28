Meet Drago, the newest (adorable) rescue at the Exotic Feline Rescue in Center Point

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue in Center Point has a new big cat...but this one is on the smaller side, for now.

The rescue welcomed a young tiger named Drago.

He's only four-months-old.

Drago was a privately owned pet in the Chicago-area before arriving at the rescue.

Right now, the rescue is home to about 200 big cats.

Here's the best part...you can go visit him in person!

The rescue is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

You can learn more about the rescue, including how you can help, here.