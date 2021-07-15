Meehan records request denied Bureau of Prisons

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – We've explained Shane Meehan is facing a charge in the shooting death of Detective Ferency.

As we have reported, he worked as a correctional officer at the federal penitentiary from 2005 through 2017.

News 10 submitted a request to get information about how Meehan's employment ended as well as any disciplinary records.

The Bureau of Prisons has denied our request through the Freedom of information Act.

The records request response cited "law enforcement proceedings." This is a temporary exemption used to protect active and ongoing law enforcement proceedings.

We can, and will re-file our request in the future.