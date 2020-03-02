Medical providers say Indiana Senate bill could hurt healthcare coverage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Several providers say a bill that is being heard on the Indiana Senate floor today would put rural healthcare access in jeopardy.

House Bill 1004 would include language that would allow insurance companies to repay hospitals at lower rates for services not provided in the hospital.

House Bill 1004 Health matters. Requires a provider to include the service facility location in order to obtain Medicaid reimbursement from the office of the secretary of family and social services or the managed care organization. Specifies health care billing forms to be used in certain health care settings. Requires: (1) a provider facility (including a hospital) in which a nonemergency health care service will be performed; or (2) a practitioner (including a physician) who may perform a nonemergency health care service; upon request from the individual for whom the nonemergency health care service has been ordered, to provide a good faith estimate of the price for the nonemergency health care service not more than five business days after receiving information for the request from the individual. Provides that a facility that is an in network provider or a practitioner who provides health care services in the in network facility may not charge more for the health care services provided to a covered individual than allowed according to the rate or amount of compensation established by the network plan unless: (1) at least five days before the health care services are scheduled to be provided, the covered individual is provided a statement that: (A) informs the covered individual that the facility or practitioner intends to charge more than allowed under the network plan; and (B) sets forth an estimate of the charge; and (2) the covered individual signs the statement, signifying the covered individual's consent to the charge. Prohibits employment contracts between employers and practitioner employees to include non-compete agreements. Provides for information and notification that an employer must give to a physician who leaves the employment of the provider. SOURCE

Heath providers and medical leaders say these changes would hurt health care facilities in rural and urban communities.

They say they want the language amended on this bill. That means if facilities are off the hospitals' grounds, it could cut millions of dollars in funding for them.

Medical leaders say this would force hospitals to close across the state.

News 10's Richard Soloman is in Indianapolis. He will bring you complete coverage on News 10 First @ Five and News 10 at 6:00.