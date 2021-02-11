Medical professionals urge you to get your annual check-ups

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to medical professionals, heart disease is the leading killer in the world. To combat heart disease many medical professionals said you need to get your annual check-up. However, since the pandemic started, many people haven't. My Clinics in Greene County Indiana want you to know it's still very important to get your annual check-up.

Medical Director Joshua Cullison said diabetes, heart disease, and cancer aren't going away any time soon.

He said, "There are still these other chronic diseases that are affecting us. And it's important to stay on top of that and get your regular check-ups. "

He said he knows right now you may be scared to see your doctor, but he wants you to know the clinics are doing everything they can to make you feel safe.

The clinics are separating healthy patients from sick patients when scheduling appointments to get check-ups.

He said if someone calls and they feel sick, they have to go to the Clinton clinic instead of the clinic in Bloomfield.

There, you will be able to receive any medical attention you need, along with any tests you may need to have done.

At the clinics, you can also do your appointment through telehealth services, or opt to come in.

That's not the only change the clinics are making. They're now doing blood tests in house to keep you from going to hospitals, and are also seeing you in your car if you don't feel comfortable going in.

Medical professionals told News 10 the clinics just want you to feel as comfortable as possible when seeing your primary care doctors.

To schedule an appointment at any of the clinics you can call 812-847-4481.