One airlifted after a motorcycle crash near Parke/Vigo County line

PARKE/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash involving a motorcycle near the Parke/Vigo County line.
According to police, the driver of a motorcycle was driving south on U.S. 41 near Villa Rosa Road.
The driver when a black pick-up truck reportedly pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing the driver of the motorcycle driver to rear-end the truck.
Police told our crew the motorcycle driver was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
