Medical episode may have caused Tuesday morning crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A medical episode may have caused a crash on Tuesday morning in Terre Haute.
It happened around 10:00 a.m. in the 2200 Block of Orleans Street in the Terre Town neighborhood.
News 10 was told the driver of the vehicle may have passed out right before the crash.
