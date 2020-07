TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Wednesday afternoon crash at the Garden Quarter Apartments.

Officials say a 12-year-old boy was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with a leg injury after a vehicle crashed into the laundry building in the apartment complex.

Police say the 66-year-old driver did not have any alcohol in his system. He told deputies he has a medical condition.

He said he thought he was hitting the break, but instead hit the gas, causing the crash.