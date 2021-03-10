Media witnesses reflect on string of federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been several calls for the Biden administration to end federal executions, which happen at the Federal Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

From July of 2020 through this January, the Trump administration carried out 13 executions. WTHI-TV had media witnesses at each of the executions. Journalists' accounts of what happens in the death chamber are typically how the public learns about the process.

In a special series, WTHI-TV's Alia Blackburn, Heather Good, and Sarah Lehman reflect on their experiences by answering questions from viewers.