Mecca Tavern works to keep students fed with meal distribution

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - A community in the Wabash Valley is proving it is small - but mighty.

The town of Mecca is coming together to provide free lunches to local students.

Volunteers are packing and distributing the lunches from the Mecca Tavern. They have also been personalizing the lunch bags to encourage students.

The owner of the Mecca Tavern told us this is keeping students fed and connected.

"My wife is a teacher, so they get to see her...and her sister works at the school as well. So they like to see familiar faces," owner Brad Sanders told us.

He said lunch will be available for the remainder of this week and next week.

Pick-up starts at 11:00 a.m. each day. Delivery is also available.