Meals on Wheels to host fundraising Bingo event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meals on Wheels has seen an increase in veterans who have been in need of their services over the last year.

They told us they are looking to move into a new building, but they desperately need funds.

They are hosting a Vera Bradley Bingo Game on Saturday.

Doors open for Bingo at noon, and the game starts at 1. It takes place at the American Legion Post 104 on Fort Harrison in Terre Haute.

Board members told us the construction process took longer than they expected. They said doing construction during the time caused a burden on the group.